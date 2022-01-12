Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences comprises 2.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Pacira BioSciences worth $34,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $779,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

