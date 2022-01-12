Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,805 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGIH stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.00. 1,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,805. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

