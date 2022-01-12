Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,840 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,268 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 2.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $42,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,344. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

