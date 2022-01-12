Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

