New Jersey Resources (NJR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2022 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

1/6/2022 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2022 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2021 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2021 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2021 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

