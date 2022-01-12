New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NEWR opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $753,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $2,871,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 391.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $411,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.