New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $13.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
