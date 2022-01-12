New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $13.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

