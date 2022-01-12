New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

