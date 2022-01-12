New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 369.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.