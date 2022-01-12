New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RETA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.