New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,561 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Xencor worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of XNCR opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

