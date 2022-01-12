New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,656 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

