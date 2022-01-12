NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

NFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE NFI traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.41. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$18.41 and a 52-week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,319.55%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,835,846.99. Insiders have bought a total of 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296 over the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

