NFT Alley Price Hits $0.0770 on Major Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $39,869.69 and $33,279.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00081130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07699829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.91 or 1.00611201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00069431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007492 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

