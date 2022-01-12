Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 30,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 21,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

