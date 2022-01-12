Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $2,112,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

HEICO stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,882. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.