Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 856,068 Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 856,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Velo3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000.

VLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,275. Velo3D Inc has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Velo3D Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

