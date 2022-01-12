Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Nutrien stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 128,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,892. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

