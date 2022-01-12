Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.15.

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.28. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

