Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 48,106 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

