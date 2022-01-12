nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.32. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,979 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

