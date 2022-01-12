NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,113 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $160,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.71. The stock had a trading volume of 409,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,156. The firm has a market cap of $495.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.