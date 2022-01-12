NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 20,862 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $91,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.91. 229,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,868. The firm has a market cap of $236.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

