NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $112.75 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,045,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 626,975 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $112,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.95. 8,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

