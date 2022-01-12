NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 194,991 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $57,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 798,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,339,344. The stock has a market cap of $372.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

