NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 212,095 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,095 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 1.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 1.29% of Brown & Brown worth $201,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. 35,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,374. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

