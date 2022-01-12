NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NN stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $178.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.10. NN has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NN will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,740 shares of company stock worth $135,875 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NN by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NN by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.