Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.71

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 1101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noah by 28.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
