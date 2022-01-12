Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.71

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 1101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noah by 28.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

