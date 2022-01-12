Noir (NOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $489.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $233,945.62 and $489.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,460,602 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

