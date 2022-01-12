Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) PT Raised to SEK 675

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to SEK 675 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SEB Equities downgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NENTF stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.