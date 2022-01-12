Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $400.60 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

