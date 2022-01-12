Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after buying an additional 102,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,960,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

