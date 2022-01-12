Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.53. 73,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.53. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $201,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,158 shares of company stock worth $17,343,523 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

