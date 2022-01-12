Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 10.7%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares dropped 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $101,996 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,896,000 after buying an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after buying an additional 158,914 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.