Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

