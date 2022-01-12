Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

