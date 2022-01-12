Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

NXN stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

