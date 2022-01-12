Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NUO opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.