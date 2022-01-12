Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

