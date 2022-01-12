O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

