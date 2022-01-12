Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 225 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.75. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55.
In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
