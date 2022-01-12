Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 225 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.75. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

