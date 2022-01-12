Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 2,159 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 710,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,283,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

