Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 684 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $71.82. 4,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

