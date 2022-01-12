Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.51

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.51 and last traded at $137.86, with a volume of 1819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.04.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $95,305,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

