Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCDO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,065 ($28.03) to GBX 1,990 ($27.01) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,496.15 ($33.88).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,563.50 ($21.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,523 ($20.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,888 ($39.20). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,698.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,796.92. The firm has a market cap of £11.75 billion and a PE ratio of -78.49.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

