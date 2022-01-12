Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.39. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 135,937 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $19,599,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

