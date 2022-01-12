Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $503.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 116,410 shares of company stock worth $737,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

