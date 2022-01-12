Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $750,687.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00079319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.85 or 0.07528260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.47 or 0.99919494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003215 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

