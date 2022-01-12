ODUWA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $9,826.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,836.62 or 0.99957469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00095415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035038 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.19 or 0.00814486 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

