Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,742,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

